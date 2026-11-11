1 Dead After Rockstar’s Tour Bus Crashes

One person was killed while multiple people were injured after rock musician Sawyer Hill’s tour bus suddenly crashed last month.

According to multiple reports, the accident happened on Oct. 14 while his tour bus was traveling in the middle of the night near the Colorado-Wyoming border.

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The driver, David Rollingcloud Jackson, suffered a medical emergency before crossing three lanes on Interstate 25 and rolled near Cheyenne. A family member confirmed the news. They also shared that Jackson had suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and was epileptic.

“Although the exact medical emergency that took his life remains unknown, the autopsy revealed that he had already passed away before the crash,” they wrote. “When paramedics arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

The family member then added, “There was no warning. No time to prepare. No chance to say goodbye.”

In a social media statement, Hill spoke out about the tragic accident.

“It was a terrifying experience for everyone on board, myself included, and we are devastated to share our driver lost his life,” he shared. The musician also revealed several crew and band members were injured in the crash.

Hill further shared, “The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and out of respect for that process and for our driver and his family, we aren’t able to share further details at this time.”

He then revealed that after “careful consideration” and with no “viable path,” he had to cancel his “Everybody’s Home, Nobody’s Happy” tour.

“The focus and priority for my band and crew should be on processing and healing,” Hill also wrote.

The rocker added that he and his crew are working to reschedule dates and that already purchased tickets would be honored. He also noted that refunds will be available.

“I can’t wait to get back out there with you all,” he added. “Thank you for your understanding, compassion, and support during this difficult time.”

Hill also captioned the post, “My heart is broken, I’m sorry guys.”



