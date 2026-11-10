NSYNC Bandmate Reveals How Diabetes Diagnosis Impacts Parenting of 5-Year-Old Twins



Years after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, ’NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass reveals how living with the medical condition has impacted his way of parenting his and his husband Michael Turchin’s 5-year-old twins, Violet and Alexander.

While taking part in Dexcom’s A Letter to Diabetes initiative, the singer shared his letter, which detailed his parenting style while living with diabetes. He was diagnosed with the condition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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“When you first showed up in my life, I thought I had you figured out,” he shared. “I was told I had Type 2, so I changed my diet, adjusted my medications, and rethought my routine. But something still wasn’t adding up.”

He continued, “After a lot of questions and advocating for myself, I finally learned the truth: I have Type 1.5 diabetes, or LADA. Apparently, even my diabetes needed to be a little different.”

According to the International Diabetes Federation, Latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA) is a form of autoimmune diabetes that develops during adulthood. It notably progresses more slowly than Type 1 diabetes but shares characteristics with both Type 1 and Type 2.

This condition is also called “Type 1.5 diabetes.”

Bass further explained how he is learning to live with the medical condition. “Whether I’m performing, working or chasing two five-year-olds around the house, managing you has become part of my everyday life.”

He also revealed that the most significant change was how he approached his family. “Maybe the most unexpected part of this journey has been how you’ve changed me as a husband and a dad. Violet and Alexander are still young, but they’re watching and learning every day.”

“I hope seeing me take care of myself, ask for help, and talk openly about my health teaches them that vulnerability is strength, challenges don’t define us, and taking care of ourselves is one of the ways we show love to the people around us,” Bass pointed out.

Bass went on to praise the community he has gained through the diagnosis. “Diabetes comes with an entirely new language of glucose numbers, insulin, trend arrows, and time in range. But connecting with people who truly understand what you’re going through makes all the difference. If my experience encourages even one person to ask questions, advocate for themselves, or feel a little less alone, that’s something I’m incredibly proud of.”