Celebrity Speaks out After Hospitalization, Addresses Overdose Report

Island Boys’ Flyysoulja is speaking out after he was reportedly hospitalized for an alleged overdose last month.

Days after the hospitalization, the rapper, whose real name is Alex Venegas, clarified to TMZ that he didn’t actually suffer from an overdose, although he previously stated that he did.

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Instead, he experienced a “drug-induced psychosis” that was brought on by drug use and sleep deprivation. He had a combination of cocaine, benzodiazepines, and Percocet.

Flyysoulja also pointed out that he wasn’t given Narcan during the incident, and the medical team that worked on him caught the psychosis as soon as it began and quickly addressed it. He was prescribed psychiatric medication, which will help him stay clean and sober.

Following the hospitalization, the rapper said he was feeling “good and attending therapy.” However, he has no plans to go to rehab, nor is he letting the incident slow him down.

He said he’s back to working on his music and is focused on a music video for an upcoming project.

Flyysoulja was also placed under Florida’s Baker Act prior to his hospital release. He was previously Baker Acted in November 2025 after a drug-induced psychotic episode.

After last year’s incident, the rapper stated he wanted to go to rehab in order to address his substance abuse. He also said he wanted to go to rehab in order to become a better version of himself and a better dad to his two children.