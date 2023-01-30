Television's Tom Verlaine Dead at 73: Fans and Peers Pay Tribute

Fellow musicians and fans are mourning the loss of Tom Verlaine after the Television founder and frontman died Saturday at the age of 73. The rock guitarist, regarded as a groundbreaking figure of the punk era, passed away "peacefully" in New York City "surrounded by close friends" following "a brief illness," according to a news release from Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's former partner Patti Smith.

Born Thomas Miller to a family in New Jersey, the celebrated musician adopted the name "Verlaine" in honor of French symbolist poet, Paul Verlaine. Verlaine began studying piano at an early age before switching to the saxophone after hearing a record by Stan Getz. In the early '70s, Verlaine, along with his classmate and friend Richard Hell, left high school and formed the proto-punk band Neon Boys, which comprised Verlaine on guitar and vocals, Hell on bass and vocals, and Billy Ficca on drums. After the group disbanded in 1973, they regrouped just a few months later under a new name, Television, with Richard Lloyd joining as a second guitarist, per The Guardian. After Hell left the band, Television released their first single in 1975 with Fred Smith replacing Hell. The band went on to release two albums, Marquee Moon and Adventure, before splitting in 1978, after which Verlaine embarked on a solo career. Television reformed in 1992 and released a self-titled third album.

News of Verlaine's death sparked an immediate wave of tributes. Online, many of the musician's peers and fans have offered their condolences while also sharing the impact Verlaine had on them. Keep scrolling to see the tributes being paid.