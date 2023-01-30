Television's Tom Verlaine Dead at 73: Fans and Peers Pay Tribute

By Allison Schonter

Fellow musicians and fans are mourning the loss of Tom Verlaine after the Television founder and frontman died Saturday at the age of 73. The rock guitarist, regarded as a groundbreaking figure of the punk era, passed away "peacefully" in New York City "surrounded by close friends" following "a brief illness," according to a news release from Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's former partner Patti Smith.

Born Thomas Miller to a family in New Jersey, the celebrated musician adopted the name "Verlaine" in honor of French symbolist poet, Paul Verlaine. Verlaine began studying piano at an early age before switching to the saxophone after hearing a record by Stan Getz. In the early '70s, Verlaine, along with his classmate and friend Richard Hell, left high school and formed the proto-punk band Neon Boys, which comprised Verlaine on guitar and vocals, Hell on bass and vocals, and Billy Ficca on drums. After the group disbanded in 1973, they regrouped just a few months later under a new name, Television, with Richard Lloyd joining as a second guitarist, per The Guardian. After Hell left the band, Television released their first single in 1975 with Fred Smith replacing Hell. The band went on to release two albums, Marquee Moon and Adventure, before splitting in 1978, after which Verlaine embarked on a solo career. Television reformed in 1992 and released a self-titled third album.

News of Verlaine's death sparked an immediate wave of tributes. Online, many of the musician's peers and fans have offered their condolences while also sharing the impact Verlaine had on them. Keep scrolling to see the tributes being paid.

'Best rock and roll guitarist of all time'

"Tom Verlaine has passed over to the beyond that his guitar playing always hinted at," Mike Scott of The Waterboys tweeted. "He was the best rock and roll guitarist of all time, and like Hendrix could dance from the spheres of the cosmos to garage rock. That takes a special greatness."

'Beautifully lyrical guitarist'

"Beautifully lyrical guitarist, underrated vocalist," musician and producer Steve Albini wrote. "Television made a new kind of music and inspired new kinds of music. Marquee Moon is a perfect record. Requiescat."

'Devastated'

"Devastated by this news," Stuart Braithwaite of the band Mogwai shared. "Tom Verlaine was a true great. His role in our culture and straight up awesomeness on the electric guitar was completely legendary. Name 10 minutes of music as good as Marquee Moon. You can't. It's perfect. Rest in peace Tom x."

'Seriously bummed'

"Seriously bummed about this one, can't think of a better record than Marquee Moon," wrote one fan. "He influenced more musicians than anyone will ever know."

'A one in a million talent'

"Tom Verlaine,a-one in a million-talent,great musician &-such a-special personality...certainly not the average rock hero -but,MY hero definitely... member & leadin' force of Television," tweeted somebody else. "Tom passed away last night.He was 73 yrs old. May his trip is peacuful-may he rest in power."

Verlaine remembered as 'a god, a genius' a king'

"R.I.P. Tom Verlaine, a god, a genius, a king," wrote another fan. "He did things with a guitar that still sound impossible even after he proved they weren't."

'One of the greatest rock musicians'

"Listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more," Flea wrote. "Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom."

