Television's Tom Verlaine Dead at 73: Fans and Peers Pay Tribute
Fellow musicians and fans are mourning the loss of Tom Verlaine after the Television founder and frontman died Saturday at the age of 73. The rock guitarist, regarded as a groundbreaking figure of the punk era, passed away "peacefully" in New York City "surrounded by close friends" following "a brief illness," according to a news release from Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's former partner Patti Smith.
Born Thomas Miller to a family in New Jersey, the celebrated musician adopted the name "Verlaine" in honor of French symbolist poet, Paul Verlaine. Verlaine began studying piano at an early age before switching to the saxophone after hearing a record by Stan Getz. In the early '70s, Verlaine, along with his classmate and friend Richard Hell, left high school and formed the proto-punk band Neon Boys, which comprised Verlaine on guitar and vocals, Hell on bass and vocals, and Billy Ficca on drums. After the group disbanded in 1973, they regrouped just a few months later under a new name, Television, with Richard Lloyd joining as a second guitarist, per The Guardian. After Hell left the band, Television released their first single in 1975 with Fred Smith replacing Hell. The band went on to release two albums, Marquee Moon and Adventure, before splitting in 1978, after which Verlaine embarked on a solo career. Television reformed in 1992 and released a self-titled third album.
News of Verlaine's death sparked an immediate wave of tributes. Online, many of the musician's peers and fans have offered their condolences while also sharing the impact Verlaine had on them. Keep scrolling to see the tributes being paid.
'Best rock and roll guitarist of all time'
Tom Verlaine 1949-2023
"I've lost a hero.... You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful." – Michael Stipe pic.twitter.com/csmxXhKPht— R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) January 29, 2023
"Tom Verlaine has passed over to the beyond that his guitar playing always hinted at," Mike Scott of The Waterboys tweeted. "He was the best rock and roll guitarist of all time, and like Hendrix could dance from the spheres of the cosmos to garage rock. That takes a special greatness."
'Beautifully lyrical guitarist'
"Beautifully lyrical guitarist, underrated vocalist," musician and producer Steve Albini wrote. "Television made a new kind of music and inspired new kinds of music. Marquee Moon is a perfect record. Requiescat."
'Devastated'
Devastated by this news. Tom Verlaine was a true great. His role in our culture and straight up awesomeness on the electric guitar was completely legendary. Name 10 minutes of music as good as Marquee Moon. You can’t. It’s perfect. Rest in peace Tom x https://t.co/6HAwg5k9PS— stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) January 28, 2023
"Devastated by this news," Stuart Braithwaite of the band Mogwai shared. "Tom Verlaine was a true great. His role in our culture and straight up awesomeness on the electric guitar was completely legendary. Name 10 minutes of music as good as Marquee Moon. You can't. It's perfect. Rest in peace Tom x."
'Seriously bummed'
I am running out of words, though not out of love and respect, or tears. So crucially important to me, my music and playing – this goes beyond music to an aesthetic, a vision, a VIBE. I could write so much. Right now I just deeply bow to the beauty, to the enigma of Tom Verlaine. pic.twitter.com/Y7sIv1Qf43— Nels Cline (@nelscline) January 29, 2023
"Seriously bummed about this one, can't think of a better record than Marquee Moon," wrote one fan. "He influenced more musicians than anyone will ever know."
'A one in a million talent'
RIP Tom Verlaine of Television, who could make a guitar sound like lightning striking itself, a virtuoso of restraint & the negative void, a spare & elegant lyricist like his symbolist namesake. His stage alias, band name, and style defined punk cool. Artistic elevation perfected pic.twitter.com/wYdgbxCso0— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) January 29, 2023
"Tom Verlaine,a-one in a million-talent,great musician &-such a-special personality...certainly not the average rock hero -but,MY hero definitely... member & leadin' force of Television," tweeted somebody else. "Tom passed away last night.He was 73 yrs old. May his trip is peacuful-may he rest in power."
Verlaine remembered as 'a god, a genius' a king'
A couple of minutes of Tom Verlaine on The Tube in 1987. He was some talent. With risk of sounding like a twat, I remember asking the Edge who his guitar heroes are and he said Tom Verlaine. It stuck in my head at the time. He said it without hesitation. RIP Tom Verlaine #legend pic.twitter.com/xR2br8jrWa— Joe Donnelly (@kildarejoe) January 28, 2023
"R.I.P. Tom Verlaine, a god, a genius, a king," wrote another fan. "He did things with a guitar that still sound impossible even after he proved they weren't."
'One of the greatest rock musicians'
RIP Tom Verlaine. Marquee Moon is not only one of the best albums ever, it also served as the soundtrack to my time living in New York. It felt to my 22-year-old brain like the city had somehow been captured in Tom’s guitar. Put it on now. Fall into the arms of Venus de Milo. pic.twitter.com/mg1cyoQ6zh— Dan Hernandez (@CubanMissileDH) January 28, 2023
"Listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more," Flea wrote. "Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom."