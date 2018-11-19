Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested for New Racketeering and Firearms Charges After Getting Probation

Rapper Tekashi69 was reportedly arrested on Monday in connection with racketeering and firearms charges, according to The Daily Beast.

Tekashi69 — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — was taken into federal custody on Monday, and is expected to appear in court later the same day. The rapper has been accused of many crimes, ranging from gang activity to sexual assault, but Monday’s arraignment will focus on illegal guns and racketeering.

Law enforcement sources told reporters that Tekashi69 will appear in a federal court in New York City on Monday afternoon. There are not many details on the arraignment, except that it has to do with the rapper’s connection to organized crime.

A separate, unrelated memo from state prosecutors recently accused Tekashi69 of being a part of a gang called the 9 Trey Bloods. Procesutors referred to this organization as a “criminal enterprise.”

Tekashi69 has been in the headlines a lot recently, mainly for instances of violence. On Nov. 8 he filmed a music video with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj in a Beverly Hills mansion, though the shoot was interrupted by drive-by gunfire. West reportedly fled the scene with his entourage, while it is not explicitly clear whether Minaj ever showed up.

Last week, he appeared in Brookly Criminal Court to settle a charge of disorderly conduct dating back to May. At the time, an officer was allegedly injured after stopping Tekashi69 for driving with a suspended license. The rapper paid a $120 fine for the ordeal.

All of this pales in comparison to the 2015 case when he took part in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl caught on camera. Tekashi69 can be seen in three separate videos where he physically assaulted the girl before watching two other men have sex with her against her will.

Tekashi69 confessed to the crimes on camera, but he avoided jail time since he was categorized as a “youthful offender.” He was placed on probation and ordered to stay out of trouble, however, he has had many run-ins with the law since.

The rapper’s plea agreement ordered him to prove “that the crime he committed was the result of a serious mistake he made in his youth, one that was not indicative of the law abiding life he intended to lead as an adult,” according to a memorandum written by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office just last month.

“Since defendant’s plea of guilty on October 20, 2015, he has not only become a successful recording artist, but is now a self-admitted member of a violent gang, the 9 Trey Bloods,” it went on, according to The Daily Beast. This is “patently inconsistent with his acceptance of responsibility and rehabilitation.”

“He has… been arrested multiple times for crimes he committed this year… [and] exacerbated his own violent conduct by using his public platform and significant following to provoke and promote incidents of gun violence,” the memorandum added.

Tekashi69 has not commented on his most recent arrest.