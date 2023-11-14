'Tegan & Sara: Under My Control' Announced as Audible's Next 'Words and Music' Podcast (Exclusive)

Audible has officially announced the next installment of its Words and Music podcast series will focus on indie pop-rock sisters Tegan and Sara Quin. Volume 38 of the hit Audible Original is titled Tegan & Sara: Under My Control, and will find the sisters recounting "their unique navigation through sisterhood and the music industry." The official synopsis reads, "Once twin sisters fighting over their shared guitar in rural Canada, now chart-topping, award-winning indie rock icons, they reflect on the highs and lows of their relationship and their career."

"As musicians, they held themselves to the highest standard possible, always looking for ways to control their narrative, their music, and their experience," the synopsis continues. "As sisters, they pushed each other, literally and figuratively, along their remarkable path to success. Featuring eight new recordings from their decade-spanning catalogue-including 'Closer,' 'Where Does the Good Go,' 'Walking with a Ghost,' and 'Back in Your Head' — Under My Control is an unvarnished and vulnerable examination of their experiences and the intricacies of their relationship."

(Photo: Audible)

"During the course of their seasoned career, Tegan Quin and Sara Quin have sold well over one million records and released numerous studio albums," read the duo's official bio. "They have received three Juno Awards, a Grammy nomination, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and the New York Civil Liberties Union Award. Tegan and Sara have performed on some of the world's biggest stages, from Coachella to the Academy Awards, and are executive producers of the TV series High School based on their New York Times-bestselling adult memoir of the same name. They are also the authors of the Junior High graphic novel series for young readers, which is illustrated by Eisner Award-winner Tillie Walden," Tegan and Sara's bio adds. "In 2016, they created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice, and representation for LGBTQ+ people."

