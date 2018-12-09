Taylor Swift Visibly Upset on Stage Marking Anniversary of Sexual Assault Trial

August 14 marked one year since Taylor Swift won her sexual assault trial against former radio DJ David Mueller, who assaulted Swift during a photo opp in 2013. Swift was awarded a symbolic $1 in the case, which she addressed during her Reputation Stadium Tour stop in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.

Swift, who is known for her candid speeches to her fans during her shows, got emotional as she discussed the trial with fans in the middle of her set.

“A year ago I was not playing in a stadium in Tampa, I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado,” she began. “This is the day the jury sided in my favor and said that they believed me.”

“I guess I just think about all the people that weren’t believed and the people who haven’t been believed, and the people who are afraid to speak up because they think they won’t be believed,” she continued.

“I just wanted to say I’m sorry to anyone who ever wasn’t believed because I don’t know what turn my life would have taken if somebody didn’t believe me when I said something had happened to me.”

The 28-year-old added, “So I just wanted to say we have so much further to go, and I’m so grateful to you guys for being there for me for what was really a horrible part of my life.”

“I wanted to thank you for just kind of… I mean I know when I meet you guys at meet-and-greets and after the shows, you guys tell me about the hard times that you’ve gone through in your lives and I really appreciate you trusting me with that information,” she continued. “And you know you guys have seen me go through so many ups and downs in my life just due to the public nature of the way my life is, and I just wanted to say that I’m so happy to see you and to have you and know you through the ups and the downs in my life.”

“Sorry I just haven’t really talked about it, and so I’m just not composed at all,” she told the crowd, many of whom held up $1 bills in solidarity with the star.

After a six-day trial in Colorado, a jury ruled that Mueller assaulted and battered the pop star after he grabbed her backside while posing for a photo during a meet-and-greet. Mueller had initially sued Swift, saying that he lost his job after her team accused him of sexually assaulting the singer, but the judge ruled against him.

