Taylor Swift Reveals Status of Lover Fest Concerts in Bittersweet Statement to Fans

Taylor Swift has canceled her Lover Fest concerts, which were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Swift planned to tour Europe and the U.S. last summer to promote her 2019 album Lover, but it was not to be. The 31-year-old Swift has already moved beyond Lover, having released two new studio albums during the pandemic last year.

"I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you," Swift began a bittersweet note to fans she published on Instagram Friday evening. "It's not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I'm sad about. I'm so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we've postponed." Swift noted that refunds have been available for the shows since they were postponed last year, but some fans held out hope that Swift could reschedule them. That will not be the case.

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future," Swift continued. "I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can't wait till we can all safely be at shows together again."

After Swift released Lover in August 2019, she announced plans for a unique tour idea. Most of the Lover Fest dates were scheduled around events. The tour was set to kick off in Atlanta on April 5, 2020, during the Capitol One JamFest event, alongside the also-canceled NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four. Then, she planned to spend most of June and early July touring major European cities, with shows timed for festivals. She had a two-night stand scheduled for the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil in mid-July, which would have been Swift's first-ever concert in South America.

The tour was scheduled to end with two Lover Fests, one on the East Coast and another on the West Coast. On July 25 and 26, she was set to open SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The East Coast edition was set for July 31 and Aug. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Swift's performance at the SoFi Stadium would have made her the first woman to open an NFL stadium, notes Entertainment Tonight.

While Swift was unable to tour, she focused on recording two new albums. In July, she released Folklore, followed by Evermore in December. Earlier this month, she released a new recording of "Love Story" to coincide with the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) on April 9. The album is a complete re-recording of Swift's second album with six songs she wrote in 2008 but did not include on the original album.