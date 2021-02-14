Taylor Swift 'Fearless': When Will Taylor's Version' of 2008 Album Release?

✖

Taylor Swift continues to surprise fans with her new album releases featuring her classic tunes, and they're loving it. After her two most recent album releases, Swift continues to give fans what they're craving. Wednesday morning, the singer announced to her followers that she would be releasing a new version of her Fearless album, with six songs that have not yet been heard. Fans won't have to wait much longer either to hear songs from it as she released the new version of "Love Story" Wednesday at midnight. Even better news for fans and Swift, the album will be eligible for the Grammys.

Attached with a picture and a lengthy note, she captioned the photos with, "I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor's Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)' will be out tonight." While it's safe to assume her fans would have flooded her comment section with excitement and support, Swift disabled that feature on this particular post.

The photo she shared is only slightly different from her Fearless album cover. Attached to her photo, she shared an in-depth post relaying her excitement in detail. "When i think bAck on the fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face. this was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. so before i say anything else, let me just say that it was a real honor to get to be a teenager alongside you. and for those of you i've come to know more recently than 2008, i am ecstatic that i'll get to exPerience a bit of that feeling with you in the very near future. now that i can fully appreciate it in its whimsical, effervescent, chaotic entirety," she began her statement.

She continued to describe her original album as "full of magic and curiosity" but it contained "the bliss and devastation of youth." Noting that her process of creating that album was a description of her teenage youth, pulling together ideas and thoughts that have been fed to her via the movies, giving her a picture-perfect image of what fairytales are made of.

With 26 songs total, Swift hopes fans will be able to formulate where she's coming from as an artist. "[...] the way i've chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where i'm coming from. artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really 'knows' that body of work."

Adding in capital letters periodically throughout her letter to fans only gives more clues as to what's to come. She ended by saying, "this process has been more fulfilling and emoTional than i could've imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music. i Hope you'll like this first outing as much as i liked traveling back in time to recreate it."