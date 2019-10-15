Taylor Swift Left Fans Confused After ‘Lover’ Tour Tickets Go on Sale

Taylor Swift’s fans were finding it a little hard to take the lyrics to “You Need to Calm Down” to heart. That’s because the Swifties fan base was up in a roar as tickets to her Lover tour — which features just four concerts total in the United States with two in Boston and two in Los Angeles — became a nightmare to purchase.

Straying away from her usual world tour alignment where she hits all of the major cities around the states before heading overseas, Swift is opting for a new approach this time around. She announced that there will be more of a festival-feel for 2020, thus creating Lover Fest East in Boston and Lover Fest West in L.A.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With only two cities available and just two shows on each coast, fans of hers were left scrambling for tickets. The process first began when users could sign into Ticketmaster, which was hosting the concert sale, for a presale earlier in the month. After picking out a first and second option, users waited until a code was texted to them a day prior to the ticket release on Monday. Users then joined a virtual queue at the designated time, which was 4 p.m. ET, and awaited their turn to pick out tickets.

It turns out, it was a brutal waiting game for most, lasting upwards of five hours with many would-be customers coming away empty handed.

“Well this presale experience for #LoverEast was awful and a waste of time,” a user noted on Twitter.

#LoverEast is sold out! 🤬😭💔I sat in that queue for 3 1/2 hours only to not get anything! @Ticketmaster @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — Colleen 🇺🇸 (@cwalsh1215) October 15, 2019

Wow you guys really let us all down. Waited 4.5 hours and you sold out. So much for my fandom during reputation “paying off huge” #LoverEast @taylorswift13 @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/34U5M1s9ul — Mallory Elizabeth (@Mallory_Ianno) October 15, 2019

It wasn’t a lost cause for everyone, though.

While many of the reaction on social media was of those who missed out, there were plenty who bathed in the glory of landing a ticket to one of the two shows on their side of the country.

One user remarked, “It took 2 hours and 17 minutes but I got my tickets! Once you get under the 2000+ it starts going a lot faster!”

Swift will also be performing in New York City at JingleBall on Dec. 13 along with the Jonas Brothers and Camilla Cabello, among others.

Her first U.S. tour date in 2020 will be when Lover Fest West kicks off on July 25-26 followed by Lover Fest East on July 31-Aug. 1.