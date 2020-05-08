Taylor Swift Announces 'City of Lover' Paris Concert to Air on ABC, Appear on Disney+ and Hulu

Taylor Swift has announced that a concert special featuring footage from her Paris show in September will soon be airing on ABC, giving fans the chance to see the star give a headlining show in support of her most recent album, Lover. Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will air Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET, immediately following the season finale of American Idol, and will be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

The concert took place on Sept. 9, 2019 at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, which has a a capacity of around 2,000. Contest winners from 37 countries were flown in for the show, during which Swift played many of the songs from Lover live for the first time. The pop star performed several of her new songs acoustically and opted for a more stripped-down production, telling the crowd she wanted to play many of the songs the way she wrote them. "While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance," said Eric Avram, ABC Entertainment’s VP of talent and booking, vice president, via Variety, "and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC."

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020

Swift was scheduled to promote Lover with Lover Fest in the United States, shows in Brazil and a series of European concert dates this year but announced last month that she was canceling all planned shows for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority," a statement on Swift's social media accounts read. "Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time."

"With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," the message continued. The statement shared that Swift's planned United States and Brazil shows will be rescheduled for 2021 on dates to be announced later this year. Tickets for those shows will transfer to a new date without any action required by ticketholders.