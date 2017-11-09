Taylor Swift Wins Song of the Year for Little Big Town at the 2017 CMA Awards

Taylor Swift’s “Better Man” took home top honors for Song of the Year at the 51st Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville.

The track, recorded by Swift for Little Big Town, beat out “Tin Man” from Miranda Lambert, “Dirt on My Boots” from Jon Pardi, “Body Like a Back Road” from Sam Hunt and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” from Keith Urban.

Little Big Town took to the stage to thank everyone involved in the production of the song, including the recording artist who made the track what it was.

“We didn’t write this,” Karen Fairchild wrote of the song. “Thank God Phillip checked his email, because he never checks it. We want to say thanks to Taylor Swift. She couldn’t be here tonight, but wherever she is tonight, thank you for loving songs and loving Nashville.”

Former country star Swift penned “Better Man” for Little Big Town after a tough breakup, sharing that she knew the track would be perfect for Little Big Town because of the harmonies in the song.

“Better Man” was first performed on last year’s CMA Awards and went on to become the band’s debut single for their latest record, The Breaker.