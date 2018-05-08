Taylor Swift Invited 2,000 Foster Kids to Her Last Tour Rehearsal

Taylor Swift kicks off her reputation Stadium Tour in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday night, and the singer has been preparing for months for the highly-anticipated trek. For her final dress rehearsal, instead of performing to an empty arena, Swift decided to do something different, inviting over 2,000 foster children and parents to her final dress rehearsal.

The foster families enjoyed the show, which was the first concert for many of the children, and followed that a pizza party and meet and greet with Swift herself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She bought pizza and cookies and brownies for the kids, and candy,” one mom in attendance said on her Instagram Story. “It was amazing. They’ll never forget that. First concert and a pizza party with Taylor Swift.”

Thanx 2 @taylorswift + crew for a sneak peak of a #reputationstadiumtour It’s going to be incredible! U didn’t need to visit the hospital, to give anybody free tickets that night, to feed us pizza, and to stay 3 hours later just to take pics with everyone….but you did! 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/D5v0Uk0fzZ — Ken Tram (@tramken) May 6, 2018

Several of the parents invited to the show posted about the day on Instagram, praising Swift for taking the time to interact with their children and give them such a wonderful experience.

Mom Kelli Dillon wrote of Swift, “She performed her entire tour set and then afterwards she bought everyone pizza and desserts and we got to hug her and take a picture with her! All I have to say is @taylorswift you are one of the most genuine and kind human beings ever! Thank you for your generosity.”

“Us foster and adopted families, we don’t do what we do for attention,” Dillon added on her Instagram Story. “But when someone like Taylor Swift steps up and does what she did last night, I don’t even have the words for what it was. All I can say is thank you, Taylor. It was truly amazing and emotional. Thank you. It was truly a memory for a lifetime.”

In addition to the concert, Swift recently stopped by the hospital to visit a young fan whose burn injuries will prevent her from going to see the star’s show.

The “Delicate” singer surprised 8-year-old Isabella McCune after the young girl was injured in a fire pit explosion on St. Patrick’s Day. McCune’s mom, Lilly McCune, told People that her daughter was “so shocked.”

“Taylor took time out of her busy, busy schedule and sat down on the bed next to Isabella,” McCune shared. “She brought her a bag with goodies from her tour. She said she had to meet her because she was so inspired by her story and honored that her music helped her.”

“When she was leaving, my daughter asked for a hug and Taylor turned around and said, ‘Absolutely — I didn’t want to hurt you,’” McCune added. “They hugged and it was so heartfelt. I knew it meant a lot to Isabella.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Exum/LP5