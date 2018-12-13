Taylor Swift Debuts Netflix Trailer for ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Concert Film

Taylor Swift is bringing her Reputation tour to Netflix.

The singer, who released her sixth studio album in November of 2017, announced on Instagram early Thursday morning that fans will be able to relive the experience of the record-setting tour in a special that will air on the streaming service on New Year’s Eve.

The announcement came the same day as Swift’s 29th birthday.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour,” she wrote on Instagram. “The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31.”

“You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year,” she continued. “I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.”

“When she fell, she fell apart,” Swift says in a voiceover in the trailer. “Without your past, you could never have arrived here.”

Reputation, the singer’s final studio album with Big Machine Records, was a record breaker for the singer-songwriter and marked her comeback after nearly a full year off following hard-hitting tabloid headlines.

Dropping in November of 2017, the record gave her six Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and her single, “Delicate,” earned her a total of 56 Top 40 hits, the highest number for any female artist. The album also earned her two Billboard Music Awards: one for top-selling album, and another for best female artist.

The Reputation Tour kicked off in May of 2018 and beat out the Rolling Stones for highest-selling U.S. tour ever with a revenue of $266.1 million, a number that beat Swift’s previously highest-grossing domestic tour by a woman record for her The 1989 World Tour.