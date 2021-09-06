Taylor Swift Praises Anita Baker on Master Recordings Victory Amid Own Issues

Taylor Swift is giving Anita Baker her kudos. The country star is congratulating the soulful diva on winning the legal battle in the rights to own her music masters. Months ago, Baker pleaded for fans to not stream nor download any of her music, noting she wasn’t profiting from her iconic catalog. The moment came after a fan notified Baker that she was creating a Spotify playlist featuring her favorite songs from the singer.

Recently, Baker announced that she’d won the fight, giving her fans the go-ahead to “stream on,” leaving fans thrilled. “All My Children Are Coming Home,” Baker tweeted with a photo of her first five albums on vinyl. “What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!” the “Trouble” singer tweeted on Saturday, Sept. 4, along with two happy-crying and clapping emojis. The “Caught Up In The Rapture” singer responded, “Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/IAMANITABAKER/status/1433849361406910465

Swift has been outspoken about the downside of streaming for those who don’t own their masters. She’s long supported Baker’s fight, encouraging all fans of she and Baker to adhere to their requests to not stream their music. She’s gone as far as re-recording her first six albums in the wake of mega manager Scooter Braun acquiring Big Machine – which included Swift’s highly successful music catalog.

Braun sold Swift’s masters for upwards of $450 million per Variety in November 2020. Swift’s catalog was reportedly worth $140 million at the time. So far, she’s released a re-recorded version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Red (Taylor’s Version) is due in November.

Baker and Swift’s battle is slightly different. For Baker, she outlived her recording contracts. As a result, her masters were legal to be returned to her via a copyright reversion law that allows musicians to own their copyrights after 35 years per Yahoo News. Until the battle was over, Baker asked fans to halt streaming.