Offset Admits He's 'Fake Smiling' After Takeoff's Death

Offset is having a hard time grieving the death of his cousin Takeoff. The Migos member died from gunshot wounds after being shot at a Houston, Texas bowling alley on Nov. 1. 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for his death a month after his death. Migos' third member, Quavo (Takeoff's uncle), has also spoken publicly about the loss. Offset took to Twitter on Dec. 21 and posted a photo of Takeoff giving the peace sign while performing onstage. He tweeted: "S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up." Though the two were reportedly estranged at the time of Takeoff's death, Offset gave a touching eulogy at his memorial service.

Regarding the death, police say the shooting took place after a lucrative dice game. While Takeoff "was not involved in playing the dice game" and that "he was not involved in the argument that happened outside" a bowling alley. Investigators say "he was an innocent bystander."

Clark was arrested and charged with the rapper's murder. His arrest came after another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection with the case.

Houston police worked diligently to locate the suspects. Through video surveillance, cellphone footage, and other physical evidence, they were able to link Clark to the shooting. Additionally, two people discharged firearms when Takeoff was killed. His cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm," per an autopsy.

Clark was reportedly preparing to flee the U.S. prior to his arrest. Police say he has thousands of dollars in cash on him and was awaiting an expedited passport. He was reportedly headed to Mexico. He denies such. Clark reportedly has no prior arrests. He currently remains in prison.