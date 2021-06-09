T.I. Bashes Sexual Assault Accusers in New Song 'What It’s Come To'

✖

Rapper T.I. has released a new song as well as a video addressing the multiple women who've come forward accusing him and his wife of sexual assault, rape, and sex trafficking. The video starts with the recorded rants of a woman meant to be Sabrina Peterson –– the woman who initially posted the anonymous accusers on her Instagram page –– but T.I. refers to her in the visual as “The Parasite.” It includes a quote from licensed marriage and family therapist Syreeta Butler who says “a toxic person will create drama and then portray themself as a victim.” It goes on to show the woman enlisting a group of women to concoct a story, painting the famous couple as sexual abusers.

“And they say hell have no fury like a woman’s scorn / F— that, I’m crankin’ up the jury, who you lyin’ on shawty? / Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty?” T.I. raps in the song. He's accompanied by his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris in the video, who nuzzles up next to her husband as he continues to call out their accusers. “Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?” he raps. “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ a–– b––es/D––, this is what it’s come to.”

The couple has been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for the multiple allegations leveed against them in the last few months. At least 30 people have come forward, detailing various instances in which T.I and Tiny both allegedly sexually abused, drugged, and harassed the women involved. The couple has denied all of the claims, calling them "egregious." "Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults. … We ain't never forced nobody, we ain't never drugged nobody against their will, we ain't never held nobody against their will, we ain't never made nobody do anything," T.I. said in an eight-minute-long video statement shared on Instagram. "I ain't never raped nobody, never raped nobody." This prompted Peterson to launch a defamation lawsuit against the duo saying that their public denial sparked a rush of hate mail and threatening messages from those that support the couple.