SZA’s Age, Bio, Top Songs and More to Know About the Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Kendrick Lamar is hitting the field at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, and he’s expected to have a special guest join him: R&B sensation SZA. And she has quite an impressive resumé herself.

Birn Solána Imani Rowe in Maplewood, New Jersey, her debut album CTRL was released in 2017 to major success on the Billboard charts. As the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammy Music Awards, SZA walked away with three wins last year for her sophomore release, SOS. This year’s Grammys brought her total to five awards.

She is currently starring in Sony Pictures’ movie One of Them Days alongside Keke Palmer, which reached No. 2 at the box office in its debut release.

SZA and Lamar are former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates and frequent collaborators. They recently released “30 for 30” off her new album SOS Deluxe: Lana in December. The song received 3 million streams on Spotify within 24 hours. The singer also appeared on “Luther” and “Gloria” on Lamar’s latest album GNX. Lamar and SZA also received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for their 2018 track “All the Stars” from Black Panther: The Album.

SZA is excited to perform alongside Lamar. While speaking at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, the singer, 35, she praised him for his dedication to the upcoming performance.

“That’s King Kendrick’s performance, and that is all for him to divulge,” she said. “What I can say is he’s worked really hard on it, and I’m so honored to be a part of it,” she added.

Lamar and SZA aren’t done after their highly anticipated performance. The two are joining forces for the highly anticipated Grand National Tour, with them performing at 19 stadiums across North America in 2025. The tour kicks off in April and will make stops in the Garden State in May.