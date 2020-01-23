Super Bowl 2020: Lizzo Set to Join Harry Styles for Pre-Game Event

The Super Bowl has always been much more than just a football game, and Super Bowl LIV is shaping up to be one of the biggest spectacles to date. With Jennifer Lopez and Shakira starring in the halftime show, plenty of other musical acts will be going on before and after the game.

On Thursday, it was revealed by Pepsi that Harry Styles along with Lizzo would be headlining the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party located at Meridan Island in Miami. Never one without words, Lizzo was thrilled to learn of her inclusion in one of the world’s biggest events, which also include Mark Ronson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t wait to hit the Pepsi stage, perform and party with Harry and Mark! Let’s go Miami,” she said.

Styles is also excited at the opportunity, noting that he has heard all of the festivities are “amazing” and he’s looking forward to being a part of them.

Both Styles and Lizzo have become two of the most popular singers going right now. Styles recently dropped his album, “Fine Line,” to much success. It became the year’s first No. 1 album. The England-born musician rose to fame with One Direction before going solo, and admitted in an interview with L’Officiel that he’s still learning how to be a celebrity.

“Celebrity is something I am still learning, experimenting,” he said. “I learn to sort out what I like, what I don’t like, what I’m willing to give in my songs, and what I’m not inclined to share,” he added. “We have to find a balance.”

As for Lizzo, she’s transitioned to being a celebrity fairly quickly after years of attempting to break into the mainstream. Along the way, she has encountered some controversial moments, one of which being her sideline incident at the Los Angeles Lakers game, but has continued to shine. She did admit after being named the Entertainer of the Year by TIME that it isn’t always as easy as she makes it look.

“From March to now! I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness. I was not happy with the way I felt to my body” the “Truth Hurts” singer, 31, admitted. “I didn’t feel sexy, and I didn’t know when it was going to end. There were times when I would go onstage and be like, “I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.’ Sometimes I’d break down and cry.”

The Super Bowl will also feature Demi Lovato giving her rendition of the national anthem right before kickoff.