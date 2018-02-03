Pink Sings the Super Bowl LII National Anthem

Pink will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl Sunday, just a week after her powerful performance at the Grammys.

The 38-year-old pop singer will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC and the NFL announced that Pink got the gig on Jan. 8, with the pop singer and songwriter taking to Twitter days before to tease the big news.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret,” Pink wrote. “I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair.”

I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair. 💩🤘🏽🤡 — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2018

Pink joins a long list of pop stars enlisted to sing the National Anthem before the Super Bowl. Previous performers include Luke Bryan, Beyonce Knowles, Billy Joel, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys.

See you at the Super Bowl…😘🇺🇸🎤 pic.twitter.com/QdmP3wxWnF — P!nk (@Pink) January 9, 2018

Pink, who was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, later celebrated after hearing her Eagles would be in the Super Bowl.

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

This performance follows Pink‘s surprisingly simple performance at the Grammys on Jan. 28. Instead of a high-wire act, the singer performed “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” from her album Beautiful Trauma, while wearing a simple white shirt and baggy jeans.

Pink also made headlines after the Grammys for criticizing Recording Academy President Neil Portnow for suggesting women in the music industry needed to “step up.”

“Women in music don’t need to ‘step up,” Pink wrote on Twitter. “Women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside. Women OWNED music this year. They’ve been KILLING IT. And every year before this.”

After the Super Bowl, Pink heads out on tour. Her 2018 dates kick off on March 1 in Phoenix.

The Super Bowl will be a blockbuster event for both fans in attendance and at home. In addition to Pink signing the National Anthem, Justin Timberlake will perform the halftime show and Darius Rucker will star in the official Tailgate Party.

Super Bowl LII kicks off with Pink on NBC Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS