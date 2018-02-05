Katy Perry Says Super Bowl Performance Felt Like ‘Giving Birth or the Edge of Death’

As America watches Super Bowl LII, Katy Perry has reflected on her 2015 Super Bowl Halftime performance.

The “Fireworks” singer took to Instagram to share a gallery of images taken during her performance. Along with the photos, she looked back at the experience, which compared to “giving birth or the edge of death.”

“Three years ago I was given the opportunity to make over 120 million people smile,” Perry wrote. “I will never forget the feeling before I took the stage… somewhere between what possibly felt like giving birth or the edge of death, neither I’ve known but could imagine.”

She continued, “It’s intense and beautiful. I am eternally grateful for every day I get to use my gift and that you all continue to press play.”

The 33-year-old pop star then went on to thank her guest collaborators for the performance, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot. Kravitz joined her to perform “I Kissed a Girl,” and Elliot popped in for a medley of her own tracks “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control.”

“Big shout out to my good friends Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott for bringing INCREDIBLE style and sparkle to the stage that night,” Perry wrote.

She ended the note by sending get well wishes to Justin Timberlake who will perform during LII’s halftime segment.

“Enjoy the special moment, Justin Timberlake,” she wrote.

Super Bowl LII is currently airing on NBC.