Social Media Rips Justin Timberlake for Using Prince Projection

The reaction to Justin Timberlake’s Prince tribute was not completely positive. The performance was ripped by some fans at home.

Despite rumors Timberlake would be using a hologram, the singer had an image of Prince projected on a giant sheet as he performed an excerpt of “I Would Die 4 U.”

One fan said anyone who was a long time Prince fan could not be happy with that performance.

#JustinTimberlake Wow Anyone who thought that was good is a long time fan because it was terrible! It was boring, he used Prince who never liked him! Idk extremely disappointed — Amy 🌹👌🏻 (@amymlcollins) February 5, 2018

Another viewer thought Timberlake “dishonored” Prince.

Justin Timberlake did such a terrible job, he did a terrible Lip’Synic, dishonoured Prince, such a shame — Vítor Raduszewski (@VRaduszewski) February 5, 2018

Many Prince fans noted that he hated people performing covers.

There’s been some bad performances at the Super Bowl half time show, but #JustinTimberlake has been the worst I’ve ever seen, and did he really do that Prince thing 🙈 even though Prince said don’t let anyone ever do anything like that, It’s not Cool. — Steven (@steve_oG) February 5, 2018

Another called it “crap.”

Too bad that Justin Timberlake couldn’t have shown Prince respect when he was alive …..this tribute was crap pic.twitter.com/BQjjadGSIq — Melanie321 (@Mellie4Justice) February 5, 2018

Some of the reaction to Timberlake’s performance was positive, though. The Twitter page representing Prince’s family even liked the performance.

They also pointed out that it was not a hologram, but a projection.

a photograph of an interference pattern that, when suitably illuminated, produces a three-dimensional image. — PRNFamily® (@PRNFamily) February 5, 2018

The Prince tribute made perfect sense, since the legendary “Purple Rain” singer was from the Minneapolis area. He also performed an iconic Super Bowl halftime show in 2007.

