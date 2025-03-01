Beloved Singer Angie Stone Dies in Car Crash

Angie Stone, the multi-time Grammy-nominee, has died in an Alabama car crash, according to her representative, Deborah R. Champagne (via TMZ). She was 63.

Stone’s touring van crashed on a stretch of I-65 in Montgomery County. Of the nine people aboard, the singer is the only reported fatality as of press time.

The cause of the crash is unclear; the only specific information comes from WSFA, which shared images of the wrecked van in the interstate median. They report that the accident occurred “just before 7 a.m. about 2 miles south of Hope Hull.” Afterward, the left northbound lane and the left southbound lane of I-65 were blocked.

Some of Stone’s most beloved songs include “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” “No More Rain (In This Cloud),” “Brotha” and “Heaven Help.” She earned three Grammy Award nominations: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (“More Than a Woman” with Joe) in 2003, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance (“U-Haul”) in 2004, and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (“Baby” with Betty Wright) in 2008.

Aside from her solo work, Stone was also known as a member of The Sequence, a hip-hop group known for songs like “Funk You Up,” “I Don’t Need Your Love” and the Spoonie Gee collaboration “Monster Jam.”

Stone also appeared in movies, such as The Hot Chick and The Fighting Temptations, and TV Shows, such as R&B Divas: Atlanta and Celebrity Wife Swap.