DJ Khaled and 6ix9ine Both Receive Coffins at Their Homes

Two Florida-based rap stars received macabre packages straight out of a horror film when mysterious black coffins appeared at their doorsteps just days apart.

DJ Khaled discovered the unsettling delivery at his Miami residence on Saturday, Feb. 15, when two individuals masquerading as delivery personnel convinced the Grammy winner’s security guard to grant them access to the property. Once inside, they positioned a black coffin near his gate, featuring disturbing messages, including “RIP Drake” and “RIP OVO” alongside an inverted cross.

TMZ obtained a police report detailing how the unidentified men briefly knelt in prayer before the casket after placing it at the entrance, then departed in their vehicle. Khaled’s security personnel subsequently demolished the coffin and disposed of it.

This eerie incident occurred just days after Tekashi 6ix9ine experienced a strikingly similar situation at his own Florida mansion. On Thursday, Feb. 13, two men delivered an almost identical black coffin to the controversial rapper’s home. This one, however, bore the inscription “RIP King Von” – a reference to the late rapper who was fatally shot in 2020 and with whom 6ix9ine reportedly had ongoing tensions prior to Von’s death.

Authorities responded with considerable caution to the delivery at 6ix9ine’s residence. According to The Needle Drop, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office dispatched a Bomb Squad to examine the coffin’s contents, ultimately finding only hand sanitizer inside. TMZ obtained bodycam footage showing officers at the scene, where 6ix9ine’s visibly distressed brother had discovered the ominous package while the rapper himself was away from home.

The timing of these deliveries has sparked speculation about possible connections to recent music industry tensions. Khaled had recently teased his upcoming project on social media, claiming it would feature two tracks with Drake. In response, Drake commented, “Must be Drake Bell,” a remark some viewed as dismissive. Sources cited by The Source suggest that the once-close relationship between Khaled and Drake has deteriorated in recent months following perceived slights.

Despite the disturbing nature of these incidents, law enforcement appears to be taking limited action. Representatives from both the Miami Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office have indicated they are not actively investigating either case, according to TMZ.

The nearly identical presentation of both coffins – black caskets with white lettering and inverted crosses – has raised questions about whether the deliveries are connected or possibly orchestrated by the same individuals. 6ix9ine’s coffin arrived via Tesla, while Khaled’s was delivered by men in a truck.

In addition to the coffin left at 6ix9ine’s residence, the delivery included flowers and what was described as a “pet box,” further adding to the bizarre nature of the incident. No arrests have been made in connection with either event.