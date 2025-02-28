Justin Timberlake Cancels His Last Concert on Tour — That Had Already Been Postponed — at Last Minute

Justin Timberlake is “heartbroken” after he was forced to cancel his concert Thursday night. Just hours before the “SexyBack” singer was set to take the stage at Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena for the final show of the North American leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Timberlake, 44, announced the show wouldn’t go on as planned after he fell ill with the flu.

“You guys, I’m heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight,” Timberlake wrote in a message shared to Instagram. “I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me. It kills me to disappoint you and my team worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you, you’ll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all.”

Although Timberlake’s fans seemed to be understanding of canceling the show due to health reasons, many expressed disappointment in the fact that the singer canceled the concert just hours before it was set to start. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “Canceling bc of being sick is 100% understandable.. Canceling 10 minutes before the doors were to open is unacceptable.” Somebody else wrote, “The show was canceled at 7:30 and the show was supposed to start at 8:00, I’m sorry if you have the flu you would’ve know before 1/2hour before the show starts.”

The Thursday cancellation marked the second time the singer’s Columbus show had been impacted. The concert was originally scheduled to take place in November, but was postponed in October along with four other shows after Timberlake was diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.

“Hey guys – I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis,” he said at the time. “I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding – I’ll make it up to you.”

Timberlake rescheduled the affected shows for between Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 and Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, with the Columbus show the last rescheduled date. The show was set to act as the final concert on the North American leg of his tour, which kicked off in April in support of Timberlake’s sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was. The tour is set to pick back up in April, with a performance in Mexico before Timberlake heads to Europe for a string of dates. The tour is currently set to wrap in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, on July 8.