Joey Fatone Bets $1,000 That He’s Not Doing Super Bowl Halftime With Justin Timberlake

While *NSYNC fans hold out for a boy band reunion during the Super Bowl LII halftime show, Joey Fatone bet $1,000 he will not hit the stage.

Justin Timberlake’s former bandmate caught up with a TMZ photographer on Thursday, who asked if he continued to deny the potential of an *NSYNC performance during the halftime show. Despite being in Minnesota, just a few miles away from the Super Bowl site at US Bank Stadium, Fatone shut down fans’ hopes of a surprise reunion.

“Is any of the other guys out here? Do you see any of the other guys?” the “Bye Bye Bye” band member asked. With the show being on Sunday, it’s unlikely that Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick would show up to perform without joining Timberlake for his on-stage rehearsals.

“If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now,” he said during an earlier chat with TMZ. “So obviously, there’s your proof.”

Fatone proceeded to argue that no *NSYNC reunion was on the table and bet the photographer $1,000 he would not perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. “Give me my f—ing money right now,” he repeated to assure the cameraman he was not joking.

“I’m out here to support,” he said, adding that he is not upset at Timberlake for not organizing a reprisal performance for the boy band during the show.

Meanwhile, Timberlake continued to deny rumors of an *NSYNC reunion during his press appearance ahead of the big game.

“Can we expect, perhaps, a little *NSYNC reunion? Maybe Janet?” a journalist asked, citing swirling rumors fueled by Fatone’s appearance in Minneapolis.

“Well… uh, no,” Timberlake teased before shutting down the rumor.

Timberlake did not reveal any special guest appearances planned for his halftime set, but with his recent collaboration with country star Chris Stapleton and past duets with JAY-Z, Madonna and Timbaland, the pop singer would have plenty of options if he wanted an on-stage surprise.

It’s also possible that Timberlake will follow in the footsteps of last year’s performer, Lady Gaga, and perform the entire show solo.

Since Timberlake’s new album, Man of the Woods, was released on Friday, expect him to perform at least one track from the set — likely lead single “Filthy” — to put his new music in viewers’ minds.

He’ll likely also follow past artists’ tradition to show off the best of his catalog, so look out for some of Timberlake’s biggest hits, which may include family-friendly option “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” plus more adult-style jams like “Rock Your Body,” “Suit & Tie” and “SexyBack.”