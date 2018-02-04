Sources Say *NSYNC and Janet Jackson Will Skip Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII halftime show will not feature other members of *NSYNC or Janet Jackson, according to TMZ‘s sources.

Sources at the rehearsals told TMZ there are no plans for an *NSYNC reunion, or an appearance from Jackson. Then again, these could both be planned as surprises that were kept from anyone who snuck into the rehearsals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that Timberlake did four run-throughs of the show on Thursday alone. One of them was a dress rehearsal taped to air in case Timberlake is hurt or cannot perform for any reason.

The site also published video, showing fireworks going off while Timberlake performed “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the Trolls soundtrack. Hopefully all the smoke clears before the players head back to the field.

The halftime show will also reportedly include a hologram of Prince, as a tribute to the late singer and a nod to Prince’s hometown. It’s not clear what Prince song Timberlake plans on performing with the hologram. The technology has previously been used to “resurrect” Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Ronnie James Dio, Eazy E and other deceased musicians at live events and awards shows.

The news that an *NSYNC reunion is not planned is not entirely a surprise. During his pre-game press conference on Thursday, Trimberlake insisted there would be no reunion with his old band. Instead, he wants the show to focus on things “never done before.”

Joey Fatone has also told TMZ on multiple occasions that *NSYNC is not performing. Most recently, he told the site he would bet $10,000 on a reunion not happening.

Jackson performed with Timberlake at Super Bowl XXXVIII, where he infamously exposed part of her breast. Although there is no ban barring her from showing up, she is not expected to be there.

The Jackson family is not happy that Timberlake did not invite her back. “If he’s such a gentleman, he’d make sure Janet [Jackson] is there,” her father, Joe Jackson, told The New York Post.

In an interview with Beats 1 last month, Timberlake said he “absolutely” made peace with Jackson after the incident.

“And I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” Timberlake added. “I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Super Bowl LII kicks off on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET. Timberlake will perform after the second quarter.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images