Joey Fatone Once Again Shoots Down *NSYNC Super Bowl Halftime Show Reunion Rumors

A TMZ photographer has been following Joey Fatone around Minneapolis this week, and he once again told the site there will be no *NSYNC reunion during Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl halftime show.

“Are you sticking to your story? You guys aren’t performing?” TMZ asked Fatone Saturday at the Leather and Laces Party.

“Yeah, I’m sticking to my story,” he replied with a laugh.

The photographer asked Fatone if he thought Janet Jackson would join Timberlake, the 41-year-old Fatone said he thinks Timberlake will perform solo.

“I’ll tell you this, supposedly the camera angles are going to be amazing when you watch them on TV, what he’s doing,” Fatone said. “I don’t know what it is, but I hear things that he’s got a lot of cool, really good moments, which is exciting.”

TMZ asked Fatone again if Jackson would be there, but Fatone said he had no idea. “If he’s doing that, it’s a big secret,” Fatone said. Jackson has since sent a statement to the Associated Press, confirming she will not be there.

Fatone said if he and the other bandmates were taking part in the Super Bowl, he would be rehearsing right now instead of going to parties.

TMZ has repeatedly asked Fatone if there would be an *NSYNC reunion from the moment they spotted him in Minneapolis. On Friday, he bet their photographer $1,000 that they would not perform. Timberlake himself has also denied a reunion with his former band.

Timberlake’s rehearsals also revealed that there are no surprise reunions planned for the halftime show.

When Timberlake made his first Super Bowl halftime appearance in 2001, he was still with *NSYNC. The boy band performed at Super Bowl XXXV with Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige. Timberlake also performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 with Janet Jackson.

The halftime show is expected to lean heavily on Timberlake’s solo material, including his new single “Filthy” and the Oscar-nominated Trolls hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Timberlake’s Man of the Woods album was released on Friday, and he heads out on tour after the Super Bowl.

TMZ reported that a Prince hologram would join Timberlake, but Prince’s brother denied the rumor.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images