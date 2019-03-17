Video of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Rehearsal Leaked

Someone on-site has leaked video of Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII halftime performance rehearsals, and the clips give fans an idea of what to expect ahead of the big show.

TMZ obtained footage taken inside Minneapolis, Minnesota, Super Bowl venue U.S. Bank Stadium in which Timberlake is rehearsing his performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The distant video shows a zoomed out look of what the fireworks plan is for the show, along with a sneak peak at what songs will be played at the show.

The first clip shows red and gold fireworks shooting off overhead as the 37-year-old pop superstar performs his 2016 hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” which originally appeared in the Dreamworks animated movie Trolls.

The next shot shows smaller on-stage pyrotechnics are the former *NSYNC member wraps up his 2006 single “My Love,” which appeared on his album FutureSex/LoveSounds. After that songs concludes, the operatic opening vocals from his 2002 hit “Cry Me a River,” which is taken from his solo debut Justified.

Timberlake is also shown walking around the venue in a third clip, which was recorded between takes. He’s shown wearing a brown coat, grey jeans, black T shirt and black beanie. He’s also still rocking his beard, which means fans of his clean-shaven look should not expect him to ditch the “Man of the Woods” vibe for Super Bowl LII.

TMZ also learned several other alleged aspects of the performance from sources who have seen Timberlake’s four rehearsals.

The sources crushed hopes for an *NSYNC reunion, as they will not appear. This lines up with Timberlake’s statements and what band member Joey Fatone told TMZ earlier in the week.

“I’m here right now,” Joey said. “If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now … There’s your proof.”

There is also disappointing news for music fans hoping for Timberlake to bring Janet Jackson on-stage to redeem herself after 2004’s Super Bowl XXXVIII controversy, during which she suffered a wardrobe malfunction as Timberlake tore off a section of her outfit. Jackson is said to have no part in the halftime show.

However, there will reportedly be one special musical treat for fans: a Prince hologram. The outlet reports that a hologram of Prince will appear at some point in the show, which is being held the late music icon’s hometown.

Super Bowl LII will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: RCA Records / Ryan McGinley