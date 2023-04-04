Christine McVie Cause of Death Released in Wake of Fleetwood Mac Legend's Passing

Christine McVie died from a massive stroke and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, according to the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter's death certificate. McVie died on Nov. 30 in London at 79. The pianist wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including "Don't Stop," "Everywhere," "Songbird," and "You Make Loving Fun."

McVie was diagnosed with "metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin," according to the death certificate, obtained by The Blast on Monday. Her cancer spread in her body, but the primary source or tumor was not detected. The cancer was listed as a secondary cause. She suffered an "ischaemic stroke," which caused her death.

An ischaemic stroke is caused when the brain's blood vessels are blocked or narrowed, according to the Mayo Clinic. This causes reduced blood flow, also known as ischemia. "Blocked or narrowed blood vessels are caused by fatty deposits that build up in blood vessels or by blood clots or other debris that travel through the bloodstream, most often from the heart, and lodge in the blood vessels in the brain," the Mayo Clinic notes.

McVie's death certificate also noted that she was suffering from "atrial fibrillation," also known as AFib. This is "the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or in an irregular way."

When McVie's death was announced, her family said she suffered from a "short illness." It was not until the death certificate was released that the details were made public. The document was included among other papers filed to settle her $50 million estate. Since McVie was not married and did not have children, her brother and his children are the sole heirs of her fortune. Some of the funds will go to charities, but it's not clear how much, reports The Blast. Most of her assets are in the U.S., but McVie also had money in her native U.K.

The documents note that McVie's longtime business manager is the executor of the estate. There is also a large tax bill due, and a judge was asked to settle the issue. "It is urgent that this matter be heard as soon as possible, on an Ex Parte basis, due to the impending tax liability in the amount of £31,000,000 which must be paid on or before May 31, 2023," the documents state. "As mentioned above, the UK estate is subject to interest in penalties at a rate of 6.5% if such tax liability is not timely paid."

It's unlikely that Fleetwood Mac could continue without McVie, whose vocals and musicianship were integral parts of the band. Co-founder Mic Fleetwood told The Los Angeles Times at the Grammys in February he couldn't see the band returning to the road. Stevie Nicks, John McVie, and Fleetwood are the last remaining members of the band who appeared on their studio recordings. After Lindsey Buckingham was fired, Mike Campbell and Neil Finn replaced him on tour.

"I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris," Fleetwood told the Times. "I'd say we're done, but then we've all said that before. It's sort of unthinkable right now."

McVie began performing with the band in 1968 and was made a full-time member in 1970. She stayed with the band until 1999, but returned in 2013. McVie was married to bassist John McVie from 1968 to 1976. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.