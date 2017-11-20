Stevie Nicks Reveals New Details on Battle With Addiction

Stevie Nicks opened up about her battle with drug addiction for a new biography of the Fleetwood Mac singer. In the book, she says her addiction to cocaine got so bad she needed someone to keep her from falling off the stage and to tuck her in bed each night.

In the book, excerpted by The Daily Mail, Nicks said she had a hole in her nose thanks to her cocaine use. She was also warned of a brain hemorrhage if she continued using the drug as frequently as she was.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You could put a big gold ring through my septum. It affected my eyes, my sinuses. It was a lot of fun for a long time because we didn’t know it was bad. But eventually it gets hold of you, and all you can think about is where your next line is coming from,” the 69-year-old singer told Stephen Davis, the author of Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks.

“All of us were drug addicts. But there was a point where I was the worst drug addict. I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke and I was in danger of brain damage,” she continued.

After rumors spread that she used cocaine through her vagina and rectum, she entered rehab at the Betty Ford Addiction Treatment Center in Minnesota.

When she got out of rehab, she started seeing a psychiatrist, who prescribed her Valium, Xanax and Klonopin.

“I asked why I had to take it. He said, ‘Because you need it,’ ” Nicks recalled. “So I took it for seven years until I just turned into a zombie.”

She became addicted to the medication and went to rehab for another 47 days in 1993. She said that the process was another hellish experience.

Kicks claimed her doctor was a groupie who only wanted to hear more stories about her career. He kept giving her more medication and is the only person in her life she can never forgive.

“That doctor – he’s the only person in my life I an honestly say I will never forgive. All those years I lost – I could have maybe met somebody or had a baby or done a few more Fleetwood Mac albums or Stevie Nicks albums,” Nicks said. “So I’ll never forgive him. If I saw him on the street and I was driving – well, I don’t have a driver’s license and it’s good, because I would just run him down.”

Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with Lindsey Buckingham, and has continued to perform and record solo music. The group is now preparing to re-release their 1975 self-titled album.

Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks comes out on Tuesday.

Photo: Stevie Nicks / Facebook