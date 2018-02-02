Spice Girls Reunite in Epic Photo Amid Reunion Talk

The Spice Girls are spicing up everyone’s lives and fueling talk that a reunion is in the works.

Speculation is running rampant that the Spice Girls are back to make everyone zig-a-zig-ah, with Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Melanie C), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) all officially meeting under the same roof for the first time in six years.

On Friday, Beckham shared a picture with her Instagram followers showing the girl group reuniting in Halliwell’s house in London, captioning the image “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x,” alongside hashtags “friendship never ends” and “girl power.”

The image comes after several members of the hit girl group were spotted arriving at Halliwell’s house, though fans weren’t able to catch a sneak peek of Posh arriving, damaging hopes of a reunion.

But hope was restored when Beckham took to Instagram, which she followed up with a second post showing all five girls gathered around their original manager, Simon Fuller. “Love u all so much!!! X Such a great day!! Thank u Simon! X VB,” she captioned the snap.

The gathering has renewed hope, and tentatively confirms, that a reunion of some sort is in the works, though it likely won’t include a full-tour given that both Beckham and Halliwell have stated they have family commitments.

Possible reunion projects could include a compilation album celebrating their greatest hits, a televised talent show, endorsing products, or possibly working on shows in China, The Sun reports. All five of the members are expected to get £10million payout each.

Reports of a possible reunion first arose from The Sun, which reported that all five members of the massively popular ’90s pop girl group will be reuniting for a TV special and compilation album sometime next year. The reports come after years of rumors that a reunion would happen and previous failed attempts, which were usually thwarted by Posh Spice.

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion,” a source told the publication. “As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls.”