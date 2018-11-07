Spice Girls Reunion Tour Will Make Them Each More Than $3 Million

The Spice Girls reunion tour is set to spice up each band member’s life with a hefty paycheck.

According to TMZ, the long-awaited reunion tour will see Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Mel C), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) raking in nearly $550,000 per show, totaling $3.2 million for the six-stop tour. Those amounts could potentially rise to $6.5 million should tickets sell out and a second leg be announced.

Despite the healthy lump sums, it is just a dent in comparison to what the ’90s British pop group would have made had Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) joined the reunion. Earlier reports claimed that each girl was set to take home as much as $13 million prior to Beckham announcing that she would not be part of the reunion due to her “business commitments.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” she explained on Instagram. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends.”

Rumors surrounding the tour had circulated for months before the girl group made the official announcement on Monday, with The Sun‘s Dan Wootton sharing the announcement.

“I am so excited – the Girls are back in town to Spice Up Your Life! This is the World Exclusive first picture of the reunited Spice Girls, just hours before they launch a massive summer stadium tour,” he wrote.



The tour, which will mark the second time the Spice Girls have toured with a reduced membership, will kick off at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 1 and will then see the Spice Girls traveling to Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on June 3, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on June 6, and Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 10. The Spice Spice Up Your Life tour will conclude on June 15 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Unfortunately, the tour is only slated to be in the UK, though it is possible that more dates outside of the UK will be announced in the future.

Tickets for the for the tour will go on sale on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m.