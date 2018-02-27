Spice Girls Invited to Royal Wedding, But Will They Perform?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want — really, really want — the Spice Girls to perform for their wedding, Mel B slipped on Tuesday.

The group’s “Scary Spice” member told The Real co-hosts that she and her former bandmates received an invitation to the May 19 ceremony at St. George’s Chapel and may even be performing for the newlyweds.

“Do you know anybody that you think is gonna go to this wedding?” royal-obsessed co-host Loni Love asked Mel B, who was guest hosting the daytime talk show.

The America’s Got Talent judge nodded her head and mouthed, “Yeah, I’m going.”

Love, her co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai and the audience squealed at the admission, which led Mel B to exclaim, “I’m not sure if I should have said that!”

“Did you get an invitation?” Mai pried for details.

“Us five Spice Girls,” the 42-year-old pop icon said. “Why am I so honest?”

Mel B stayed tight-lipped about what the wedding invitation looked like, saying, “See, now that’s getting too personal if I actually describe it.” Mel B did, however, say it was a “proper” invite which arrived in a box.

“I’m not saying any more!” the “Wannabe” singer joked. “I’ve said enough!”

Love asked if Mel B will be performing at the reception with her old group members, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell, she looked at her cards and shook her head.

The co-hosts screamed as Mel B threw her cards in the air and yelled, “I need to go! I am going to be fired!”

The ’90s girl group first sparked rumors they were getting back together when they gathered at Halliwell’s home in London alongside former manager Simon Fuller earlier this month.

When news broke that the Spice Girls were reunited for the day, the group released a photo of their meeting and a statement that teased “new opportunities together.”

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls,” the “Spice Up Your Life” singers said in a statement. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

While rumors of a reunion tour went wild following the meeting, Beckham argued that the group was not planning a performance tour. “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she told Vogue on Feb. 10.

Mel B confirmed to The Real hosts that the group re-signed with Fuller at the meeting, but it isn’t clear if their “opportunity” entails a one-time performance for Prince Harry and Markle or if they’re on a new mission to spread girl power to fans old and new.