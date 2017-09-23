Soul Singer Charles Bradley Dead at 68

Beloved soul singer Charles Bardley has died after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

Bradley was diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2016, and it recently spread to his liver.

The singer’s Facebook page announced his death on Saturday afternoon and asked supporters to donate the All-Stars Project and Music Unites in lieu of flowers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley,” the statement read. “Mr. Bradley was truly grateful for all the love he’s received from his fans and we hope his message of love is remembered and carried on. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Bradley was a small-time musician for decades, and even spent time as a James Brown impersonator. His big break came in the late 2000s when he was discovered by a producer while performing in New York City.

His 2011 album No Time For Dreaming was critically acclaimed and put him on the map. He released several follow-ups and became a festival mainstay in the time since.

“It took 62 years for somebody to find me, but I thank God,” Bradley once said. “Some people never get found.”

Bradley’s final album was 2016’s Changes, which was named for his soul rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Changes.” He continued to tour behind the release until he became too ill earlier in 2017.

