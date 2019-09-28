Snoop Dogg Reveals Magic Johnson ‘Mood’ Photo After Grandson’s Death

Snoop Dogg and his family suffered a horrible tragedy this week. The rapper’s grandchild died just 10 days after being born. The child was the son of Corde Broadus and was in the neonatal intensive care unit after being born. There’s no word on what led to the baby’s death.

Broadus named the child Kai Love, and he was the third sibling along with Broadus’ other children: Zion (a son) and Eleven (a daughter).

Snoop seems to be helping ease his pain of the loss by taking to Instagram to post about basketball legend Magic Johnson. He shared a photo on Saturday of the Lakers great with the caption, “mood.” Fans seemed to appreciate the post.

Snoop posted a photo on Instagram of Magic Johnson with the caption "mood."

“The best to play the game,” one said. “Hope you and your fam are okay. Prayers,” another wrote, in reference to the lose of his grandchild. “Read about the loss of your grandchild earlier today, Calvin. Very sorry for your loss. Please know your family is in our prayers,” a third fan commented.

Broadus shared the news of the death by posting a message on Instagram, in which he revealed that Kai’s “energy will live on” even though he was only with the family for 10 days of life. He went on to share the infant “died in my arms,” and added, “Life is beautiful when you view it for what it is.”

Snoop took to Instagram after the passing and said, “If you’re facing something you don’t understand: Choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours. He is always good.”