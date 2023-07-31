Snoop Dogg Joins Tyler Perry in Supporting 93-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction

Snoop Dogg has donated $10,000 in the fight to help 93-year-old South Carolina resident Josephine Wright keep her home and land. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, 51, was indeed the one to donate the large sum to Wright's GoFundMe campaign, his rep confirmed to CNN Thursday, which is designated to help the nonagenarian's legal battle against a developer she says is attempting to force her to sell her home via a harassment campaign.

"I did it from the heart," Snoop told CNN in a statement. "She reminds me of my mother and grandmother." Wright's 1.8-acre parcel of land on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has become the center of a legal battle. The land has been in Wright's husband's family since the aftermath of the Civil War, she told local news outlet WSAV, as her husband's relatives were former slaves freed by Union soldiers.

Wright has been sued by a developer claiming that her satellite dish, shed, and screened-in porch were delaying the construction of a new home plan, as they were encroaching on their property. In response, she filed a countersuit alleging she had been the victim of a "constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, trespass, to include this litigation in an effort to force her to sell her property."

Wright, who has 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren, told WSAV that her Hilton Head home is where she wants to be at her age, and that she's not going to leave it without a fight. "I've pretty much been a fighter all my life," Wright told the publication. "I guess they figured I would become so unnerved with the harassment that I would say 'take it.' But they don't know me. I am here to fight for what I have."

Tyler Perry was alerted to Wright's legal struggles when he saw her story make headlines, and the filmmaker and award-winning philanthropist was quick to pledge his support. Posting on Instagram about Wright's case, he wrote, "Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight." Celebrities like Meek Mill and Fantasia Barrino have also pledged their support, with Mill writing in the comments that this was "corporate bullying at its finest," and Barrino adding, "I will stand with you as well Tyler."