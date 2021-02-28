‘SNL’: Nick Jonas Hosting Raises Questions About Jonas Brothers Reunion

✖

The next phase of Nick Jonas' starts this weekend with a performance on Saturday Night Live that has left fans wondering about the future of the Jonas Brothers. The "Sucker" group, made up of Nick and his older brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, got back together in 2019 for the album Happiness Begins and were reportedly considering releasing a follow-up that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. With that music on the backburner, Nick soldiered on, recording the new single "Spaceman."

Just before Saturday's SNL episode, Jonas released the lyric video for "Spaceman." He also announced details for Spaceman the album, which will be released on March 12. The lyrics for the song appear to reference the coronavirus pandemic. "The key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name. So 'Spaceman' kind of came into my mind as I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time? Completely disconnected from the world,'" Jonas recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this is our reality.”

A music insider told The Sun the reunion is "effectively over," adding that the JoBros were about to announce a new album in March 2020. That project was postponed by the pandemic. “Since then they’ve all been working on their own projects and they feel like they’ve moved on from that music," the insider claimed. “There’s been no big falling out this time, but realistically it will be a while before they do music as a trio again.”

Happiness Begins was the group's first studio album since Lines, Vines, and Trying Times was released in 2009. It was all part of a successful comeback, which included the hit single "Sucker" and the Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness. In 2020, they released a batch of non-album singles, including "What a Man Gotta Do," "Five More Minutes" and "I Need You Christmas." Their memoir, Blood: A Memoir by The Jonas Brothers, was also part of the comeback, but the book has been postponed indefinitely. The Sun reports that the book has been completely scrapped.

Meanwhile, the brothers are continuing their own interests outside the band. Earlier this month, Nick, 28, shared the art for his new single, "Spaceman," which was released on Friday. On Saturday, Nick will perform the song live for the first time during Saturday Night Live, which he is also hosting. Although Nick has released a few non-album songs in recent years, he has not released a solo album since Last Year Was Complicated in 2016.

Joe, 31, is also busy after he and his wife Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July 2020. He is also starring in Devotion, a Korean War drama starring Glen Powell and directed by Sleight filmmaker J.D. Dillard. Joe has found success on his own as well, co-founding the group DNCE, which scored a huge hit in 2015 with "Cake by the Ocean."