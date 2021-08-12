Rapper Arrested Twice on Gun Charges in Just Over a Year

✖

Brooklyn rapper Smoove'L was reportedly arrested on Sunday, July 25 at his New Jersey home and is facing weapons charges. He was arrested on similar charges in April 2020 after he ran a red light in Brooklyn. The "Apollo" rapper was born Lefty Frizzel Sanders Jr. He released two albums in 2020, Boy From Brooklyn and Ice Cups and Shootouts.

Smoove'L was arrested in New Jersey after a woman called 911 and reported he had a weapon in his home, according to hip-hop blog Say Cheese TV (via VladTV). He was reportedly booked on gun charges, reports Ace Show Biz. Smoove'L was expected to appear in court on July 27.

The rapper, 20, was previously arrested in April 2020. He ran a red light in Brooklyn just before 5:45 p.m., according to police, Page Six reported at the time. When police stopped him and approached his SUV, they could allegedly smell marijuana coming from the driver's seat. They allegedly found a loaded black Ruger in the vehicle. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and faced traffic and drug summonses. Smoove'L has not commented on the arrests on his verified Facebook page.

Smoove'L released two albums last year, Boy From Brooklyn and Ice Cups and Shootouts. His second album includes the singles "Apollos," "Period," and "4 The Fashion." "Ice Cups is something that brings people together, parties, NY basketball games or just hanging on the block – celebration," Smoove said of his second album in a December statement. "Shootouts – just a reminder of being from the hood and having to watch your back. Even with good times come bad – grief." He is signed to Interscope Records.

In an April 2020 interview with Complex, Smoove'L said he started making his first songs when he was 13. “I stopped around 14. I was in the streets and playing basketball,” he remembers. “Then, at the end of 10th grade, going into 11th, I started again. That's the moment I noticed I want to rap for real, for real. Anybody was just getting on. I was like, ‘F— it, I'm about to rap.’”

The rapper also suggested he would make a mixtape about life in California in an effort to make music that can appeal to everyone. “I’m an adapting person, so I try to adapt to my environment," he said. "If you’re throwing me a beat, I’m going to try to adapt to it no matter what. If it’s from the West Coast—from anywhere—I’m going to try to adapt to it."