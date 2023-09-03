Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Has Only Days to Live Following Liver Failure

According to a shocking bit of news from TMZ, Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is reportedly on his last legs. As the outlet details, Harwell has been battling medical issues for years and is now saying his final goodbyes to his friends and family.

As TMZ notes, his manager noted that the Smash Mouth singer has been struggling with alcohol abuse for a while throughout his life and career. As for the dire reveal, the manager confirms that Harwell is in the final stages of liver failure and he had been getting treatments up until recently.

Harwell is reported to be under hospice care at home, with his friends and family gathering in the past few days to say goodbye. According to TMZ, Harwell has been given a week to live.

As TMZ details, Harwell has been struggling with a litany of health issues over the years. This includes the substance abuse, but also a diagnosis for cardiomyopathy, heart failure, and Wernucke's encephalopathy. The latter is a degenerative brain disorder sparked by a lack of vitamin B1 and stems from alcohol abuse, deficiencies in diet, or chronic vomiting.

The sad news comes two years after Harwell appeared on stage with the band while clearly disoriented from substance abuse, slurring his words and yelling at fans in the audience. He then said he was retiring after the troubling incident went viral.

The 56-Year-Old fronted Smash Mouth during their most successful period. The band first made waves with the single "Walking on The Sun" and launched into pop culture fame with "All Star" and a cover of The Monkees hit "I'm a Believer." The former was a success on its own, but quickly grew in impact due to its inclusion in Shrek.

"Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream," Harwell wrote on social media when he announced his retirement. "To my bandmates, it's been an honor performing with you all these years and I can't think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with."

"To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to," Harwell continued. "I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band's newest fans."