Smash Mouth Band Members Were Not Able to Say Final Goodbyes to Steve Harwell in Hospice

Smash Mouth is mourning the loss of their former bandmate Steve Harwell. Harwell passed away Monday from acute liver failure after having been in hospice care, with his bandmates Paul De Lisle, Michael Klooster, Randy Cooke, Sean Hurwitz, and Zach Goode reportedly unable to say goodbye to him before his death.

Smash Mouth's manager, Robert Hayes, confirmed to TMZ that as Harwell's health declined, he asked for privacy in his final days. In a statement over the weekend, Hayes shared that Harwell was "resting at home being cared for by his fiancée and hospice care" with only "a short time" left to live. The musician, who succumbed to his health battles with alcohol abuse, among other ailments, per TMZ, reportedly requested limited visitors while he was in hospice care, Hayes said, adding that Harwell did not want a large gathering at his home in Boise, Idaho and only his family, his fiancée, her family, and his manager were allowed to see Harwell during his final days. Although his Smash Mouth bandmates were unable to see him, Hayes said "they were all on good terms with Steve" and "sent their prayers and well wishes before he died."

Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the… pic.twitter.com/qZDliiIl30 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 4, 2023

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom," Smash Mouth paid tribute to Harwell on social media shortly after his passing. "And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones."

The band continued, "Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."

After rapping for music group F.O.S. (Freedom of Speech), Harwell formed Smash Mouth with drummer Kevin Coleman, guitarist Greg Camp and bassist Paul De Lisle in 1994. The group released their massive hit "All Star" in 1999, which went on to be used on the soundtrack of the Shrek franchise. Harwell performed with Smash Mouth for more than 25 years, serving as the band's singer on other tracks, including "Walkin' on the Sun" and their hit cover of The Monkees' tune, "I'm A Believer." He left Smash Mouth and retired from performing in 2021. Smash Mouth replaced Harwell with Goode. TMZ reports that despite Harwell's passing, the band does not plan to cancel any upcoming shows and will continue their tour as planned unless Harwell's memorial takes place during a previously scheduled event.