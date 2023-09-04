Smash Mouth Pays Tribute to Lead Singer Steve Harwell Following His Death at 56

Smash Mouth has paid tribute to their former lead singer, Steve Harwell, following his death at 56. Harwell was the original vocalist for Smash Mouth, helping to found the band in the early '90s. He remained with the band until 2021, before leaving due to health issues and being replaced by Zach Goode.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original," Smash Mouth wrote in a social media memorial, which included a photo of Harwell. "A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones." The band added, "Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."

On Sunday, Robert Hayes — Harwell and Smash Mouth's longtime manager — shared the sad news that Harwell had been given a week to live by doctors. On Monday, he confirmed the singer's death in a statement to USA TODAY. "Steve Harwell passed away this morning Sept. 4, 2023 at his home in Boise, Idaho." Hayes said in the statement. "He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably."

Harwell performed with Smash Mouth for more than 25 years, serving as the band's singer on tracks such as Walkin' on the Sun", "All Star," and their hit cover of The Monkees tune, "I'm A Believer," from the Shrek movie soundtrack. When announcing his retirement from the band in 2021, Hawell wrote, "Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream." He added, "To my bandmates, it's been an honor performing with you all these years and I can't think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with."

"To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to," Harwell went on to say. "I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band's newest fans."