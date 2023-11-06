Slipknot Splits With Longtime Member After 10 Years

Slipknot has split from the band's longtime drummer, Jay Weinberg. According to Blabbermouth, the band released a statement about the drummer's release on social media.

"We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, SLIPKNOT is intent on evolving," the statement reads. "The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

Weinberg's final show with the band was on Friday at Toluca, Mexico performance at Hell & Heaven festival. Weinberg is the son of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band drummer and Conan bandleader Max Weinberg. He first learned of Slipknot through his father and eventually wound up being their drummer in 2013. He tried out for being the band's replacement for Joey Jordinson in 2013. Jordinson was reportedly fired from the band in Dec. 2013, with the drummer later revealing he was suffering from transverse myelitis at the end of his time with the band, which affected his drumming ability.

Jordinson passed away in July 2021, with Weinberg weighing in on the respect he had for the position and his predecessor's skill. "Having a massive respect for the band's music, having a massive respect for Joey Jordison as a person and as a player, I understood my role in needing to deliver what this band needs, and understanding what Joey brought to the table, and having this band's legacy continue in the way that the Maggots, the fans of the band, respect, and the nine of us feeling proud of the music we're creating," he said in a 2016 interview with Music Radar.

"Of course, the history of the band feeds into what I think of the band, but when it came time to come up with new material, new songs, I didn't think about Joey Jordison one bit," he continued. "And I feel it would be disrespectful to do that, and the band wanted me to be completely myself. Because why would I want to be Joey Jordison, why would I try to mimic what he's done?"

The band's statement was joined by a slew of negative comments from fans, with many pointing to the departure of Craig Jones in June and other members in recent memory. The band seemed to switch off comments shortly after. They deleted the original message on social media, similar to what they did to Jones after his departure.