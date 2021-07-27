Joey Jordison Mourned by Slipknot Fans After His Sudden Passing
Slipknot fans are mourning the death of former drummer Joey Jordison after the sudden announcement of his passing this week. In a statement, Jordison's family revealed that he died on Monday at the age of 46, but did not offer details regarding his cause of death. "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021," the statement read.
"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow," the statement added. "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music." Fans have since been taking to social media to mourn Jordison's death, and post memorials to his incredible talent. Scroll down o read what Jordisnon's fans, friends, and peers are saying.
I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.
My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey
📸 - Jesse Wild / Rhythm Magazine pic.twitter.com/a8UBwhTyeZ— Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) July 27, 2021
"R.I.P Joey Jordison. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," a fan tweeted. "Thinking about Corey Taylor as well hope he's doing alright. Joey and Paul are both headbanging in heaven as we speak."
RIP to one of my childhood heroes. This one hurts. My heart goes out to his friends and family. Long live #joeyjordison pic.twitter.com/5E5sL7gmaP— Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) July 27, 2021
"Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot," wrote Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta. "Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would've never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon
Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of @joeyjordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan @MaxPortnoy_ was, he sent to the house a giant box filled with @slipknot swag: shirts, hoodies, backpacks… pic.twitter.com/Ga3xtZk8ec— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 27, 2021
"Rest in peace Joey Jordison. Seeing another founding member of Slipknot pass away hurts bad. That band means so much to myself and others. Thank you for being apart of my life growing up with your music," tweeted musician Johnnie Guilbert.
I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit . I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. RIP pic.twitter.com/BAnLHW9Re2— Alex Bent (@AlexBentDrums) July 27, 2021
"I really can't believe that he's gone man. Without a doubt one of the greatest drummers of all time and a huge influence on many. RIP Joey Jordison," a mourning fan wrote on Twitter.
Absolute gutted to wake up to the news.— twiggy (@Sleepy79474897) July 27, 2021
Rest In Peace joey jordison. pic.twitter.com/mljxk209Qa
"Joey Jordison was better upside down than any other metal drummer sitting normally," commented English musician Ginger Wildheart.prevnext
although he's better known as a drummer it's worth remembering joey jordison was also a great guitarist. he was excellent in the murderdolls pic.twitter.com/xCfpNP4lcL— rob crypt 🐰 (@robcryptx) July 27, 2021
"Rest in peace absolute legend," a grieving fan tweeted. "Joey Jordison was an amazing musician and one of my favorite drummers ever."
R.I.P. Joey Jordison
I’ll never forget you. You changed my life forever. ❤️🖤🔥 pic.twitter.com/R0OetL1JpJ— Wednesday 13 (@officialwed13) July 27, 2021
"Rest in peace, Joey Jordison. One of the coolest and best drummers I know," a final fan wrote. "He was hardworking and intelligent. I'm gonna miss him."