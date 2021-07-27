Joey Jordison Mourned by Slipknot Fans After His Sudden Passing

Slipknot fans are mourning the death of former drummer Joey Jordison after the sudden announcement of his passing this week. In a statement, Jordison's family revealed that he died on Monday at the age of 46, but did not offer details regarding his cause of death. "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021," the statement read.

"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow," the statement added. "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music." Fans have since been taking to social media to mourn Jordison's death, and post memorials to his incredible talent. Scroll down o read what Jordisnon's fans, friends, and peers are saying.