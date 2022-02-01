Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Targets MGK With Explicit Rant

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is not done addressing past comments Machine Gun Kelly made about his band, and he’s now targeted MGK in a new explicit rant. Taylor recently attended the Shiprocked cruise festival, and during a Q&A session he was asked about his feud with the rapper-turned-pop-punker. “For those of you that don’t know, MGK doesn’t like me very much. And let me follow that up by saying I don’t care,” Taylor said, per XXL, then going into a brief rundown of the history between the two.

“This genre really doesn’t get the f—ing respect that it deserves,” Taylor continued, unleashing his frustration. “[MGK] don’t get to walk in as some weird substitute teacher and pretend that you can tell us what to wear: boots, shoes, house-f—ing-shoes, slippers. Why don’t you s— every inch of my d—? You don’t get to do that.” Taylor added, “And these are bands that maybe I don’t even f—ing know, but guess what? I f—ing respect them because they get on f—ing stage and they f—ing give every f—ng thing they’ve got.”

Raise your clubs, grunt, and scream for all the tribes to hear…Corey Taylor is coming aboard ShipRocked 2022 with his band to melt your pelts and faces.



Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, I Prevail and Zero 9:36 are no longer able to join us on the cruise. pic.twitter.com/wrlS50Sl8Q — ShipRocked (@ShipRocked) January 18, 2022

The bad blood between Taylor and Kelly seemed to start in September 2021, when Slipknot headlined Chicago’s Riot Fest and MGK band played at the same time on a smaller stage. “Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old, weird dudes with masks,” Kelly said at one point during his set. “Hey, you all know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old, wearing a f—in’ weird mask on a f—in’ stage.” Notably, however, Taylor might actually been the one to kickstart the feud, months prior.

In February 2021, Taylor made some comments on the Cutter’s Rockcast podcast that may have been indirectly about Kelly. During the interview, Taylor said, “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock – and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story.” While he never explicitly stated who he was referring to, many speculated that Taylor was referring to Kelly, who traded in his hip-hop career and released a pop-punk album — Tickets to my Downfall — in September 2020. Over the months, the pair have seemed to trade verbal jabs, though Kelly does not yet appear to have addressed Taylor’s most recent comments.