Machine Gun Kelly Faces Boos, Throws Punches at Louder Than Life Festival After Slipknot Comments

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t have the best time at the Louder Than Life Festival. The festival took place on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Louisville, Kentucky. Page Six reports that Megan Fox’s boo got physical with someone in the audience. The fight reportedly broke out after a concertgoer man shoved the 31-year-old as he was singing. Security intervened, but not enough to keep Kelly back from retaliating. Video footage splashed across social media shows Kelly appearing to throw a punch at the man. He finished the remainder of his set after security pulled him away.

Reps for Kelly didn’t respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Reps for the Louder Than Life Festival declined to comment.

In addition to Kelly having the issue with the unidentified man, his performance didn’t go over well with all audience members. In video footage, you can hear fans booing earlier on in his set. In another viral video, some members of the crowd can be heard chanting “you suck” before the loud boos. There was also a portion of the audience holding up their middle fingers directly at his stage.

“Well, enjoy the rest of the concert,” he told the crowd. He Tweeted out a statement denying that he was booed off the stage. “I don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones,” he wrote.

His tweet featured a video from one fan who was closer to the stage. The video showed some who were enjoying his set.

Some audience members are probably upset over Kelly trashing Slipknot at a separate music festival he performed at earlier this month. Kelly called the band “old, weird dudes with masks.” He also told the crowd he was happy he was not “50 years old, wearing a f–kin’ weird mask on a f–kin’ stage.” The Louder Than Life Festival is predominately heavy rock.