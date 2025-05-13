Singer-Songwriter Dies of Stroke Complications: Stewart Francke Was 66

Detroit-based singer-songwriter Stewart Francke has died. He was 66.

The musician, who worked with artists including Bruce Springsteen and The Funk Brothers throughout his decades-long career, passed away Friday from complications related to a stroke he suffered in 2019, his family said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Born and raised in Saginaw before he later relocated to Detroit, Francke held a presence in the Motor City’s music scene for decades—first as a writer and then as a singer—songwriter himself. He began making music when he was just 19 under the mentorship of The Woolies’ founding member, and fellow Midwesterner, Bob “Boogie Bob” Baldori. After working as a music journalist, contributing to newspapers nationwide, including the Detroit Metro Times, following his graduation from the University of Redlands in California, Francke eventually turned to music full-time.

Francke became known for blending rock, soul, and folk, with former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor once lauding that Francke was “the best songwriter I’ve heard in 20 years.” Throughout his career, Francke worked with numerous other artists. His song “Summer Soldier (Holler If Ya Hear Me)” featured backing vocal contribution from Springsteen, and The Funk Brothers featured on his 2005 album Motor City Serenade, which rock critic Dave Marsh called “the most important blue-eyed soul record in a musical generation.”

In total, Francke released 12 albums, won multiple Detroit Music Awards, and headlined spots at festivals. He also opened for Bob Seger in 2011, collaborated with Mitch Ryder, and frequently performed as the opening act at Michigan’s Pine Knob’s summer concert season.

“I wish I had his words — he truly had a brilliant mind,” his sister, Kit Francke-Reece, told the Free Press. “His music was bright, relatable and beautiful, and he was very thoughtful and funny.”

Paying tribute to the late musician, the Detroit Music Awards wrote in a statement shared to social media, “Very sorry to hear about the passing of frequent DMA winner and participant Stewart Francke. He leaves a legacy of good works, musically and otherwise, and inspiration from his long and courageous battle. Our condolences to family and friends. Take a moment to listen to his music today.”

Francke, who previously survived leukemia at 40 with a bone marrow transplant, is survived by his wife, Julia; daughter Tess Francke Barrett (Malachi); son G. Stewart III; sisters Martha Humphreys (John) and Kit Francke-Reece; and several nieces and nephews.