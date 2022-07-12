Singer Leaves Band, Citing 'Personal Hardships'

Wormrot founding frontman Arif has left the Singaporean grindcore band, citing "personal hardships" as the cause of his exit. Additionally, the band's manager, Azean Rot, has also parted ways with the band. Arif issued a statement — which was published by Metal Injection — explaining the reason for his and Azean's departure.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that I, Arif, and Azean have parted ways with Wormrot. We've thought about it for some time before coming to a final decision. We've been going through a lot of personal hardships and it's taken a toll on our mental health and well-being. This is for the best," the statement read. "There are many other factors that are just too personal to share. Certain issues have become priorities that we just can't avoid. It's going to take us some time to recover. It was a difficult decision but our family is our priority and we do not wish to hold the band back."

Arif continued, "Also, I have to stop pretending that I am still interested being in the band. It feels wrong and disrespectful to Rasyid and Vijesh whom I regard as part of my family. The best people I have ever worked musically with. Thank you for your amazing love and support for the past 15 years. Thank you for believing in me. Past members, friends near and far, and promoters who've hosted us. Azean and I have been in the band since Day 1 in 2007 and these memories are embedded in us until the end of time. We wish nothing but the best to Wormrot and their future endeavours. Hiss is my final album."

As Arif noted, the band recently released their newest album, Hiss, which debuted on July 8 via Earache Records. To date, he has been the vocalist on all of the band's projects, including all four of their full-length studio albums and the handful of EPs and split projects they recorded. At this time, there is no word on whether or not Arif plans to continue a career in music.

While Arif and Azean are out, Wormrot will continue on, with remaining members Rasyid and Vijesh issuing their own joint statement on the news. "We thank Arif for devoting 15 years of his life to Wormrot. We also thank Azean for being the reliable mother of the band throughout the years," they wrote. "It must have been a difficult decision to make, but one we wholeheartedly respect. Thank you Arif and Azean for the unforgettable memories. We wish happiness to your family."

The band continued, "Lastly, we apologise to everyone for taking our time releasing this news. As much as we try to find the right time not to affect or interfere with the promotion and release of our upcoming album, there really is no right time. We seek your understanding and patience as we handle this to our best ability, and most importantly respect for the decision made by Arif and Azean. As of 1st June 2022, Wormrot will continue without Arif. Thank you." Fans can check out the band's newest album over at Bandcamp.