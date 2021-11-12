R&B Singer Christopher Williams Not in Coma, Despite Rumors

Christopher Williams fans were sending prayers to the universe after multiple reports alleged the 90s New Jack Swing singer was in a medically induced coma and fighting for his life. Apparently, the reports are false. Williams, 54, is reportedly struggling with health issues that have yet to be clarified publicly; however, his representatives are now shooting down reports that he’s in better condition than reported.

A statement on the singer’s behalf that was posted to his official Facebook page reads: “Contrary to reports on social media, Christopher Williams is NOT in a coma and is in stable condition and resting comfortably. Christopher sends his most heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of his fans for their prayers and well wishes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Bronx native, who is the nephew of Jazz great, Ella Fitzgerald, and the reported cousin of R&B singer Al B. Sure, is known for the hit songs “Talk to Myself,” “Every Little Thing U Do,” and his biggest hit: 1991’s “I’m Dreamin.’” “I’m Dreamin’” was featured on the soundtrack for the hit classic New Jack City. It peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart.

Williams was a hot bachelor in the 90s. He dated eventual Oscar winner, Halle Berry. He was also in an on-again-off-again relationship with Clueless star, Stacey Dash. Their relationship was spoken about in length during his TV One episode of Unsung. “They were combustible – both of them. You’re talking about dynamite and super dynamite. You knew something was always going to explode,” Williams’ former manager explained.

Dash became pregnant with the former pair’s first child, which Williams said only complicated things further. “That was a very painful thing, again to make the decision to try and have a kid to rectify a relationship that was over,” Williams said.

Dash admitted in a 2016 interview with PEOPLE Magazine that she considered terminating the pregnancy, but that she ultimately decided to go through with having their son. Williams and Dash’s son Austin was born in 1988. They officialy split shortly after Austin’s birth and engaged in a custody battle the baby that was later settled.

Williams’ last music release was in 2001 album Real Men Do. He briefly appeared in Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.