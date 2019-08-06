Shawn Mendes Twins With Mason Ramsey for Cowboy Photoshoot After Nashville Concert

Shawn Mendes took his self-titled headlining tour to Nashville on Friday, Aug. 2, and the 20-year-old made sure to get the full country experience during his time in Music City, snapping a photo with the Walmart yodeler himself, Mason Ramsey, after his show.

Not only did the two meet up backstage at Bridgestone Arena, they even dressed alike thanks to Ramsey, who brought Mendes a replica of the black cowboy hat and red and black sequined jacket he was wearing.

The two singers were also both wearing black pants, though Ramsey was in a black t-shirt while Mendes was wearing the white tank top he had sported on stage.

The two friends were also outfitted in matching black cowboy boots.

“Thanks for the outfit man, so happy to see you! [Lil Hank Williams]” Mendes captioned his Instagram post.

Plenty of the pair’s famous friends commented on the snaps, including Liam Payne, who wrote, “Name a better duo?”

“Young Town Road,” joked Ryan Tedder, while Benny Blanco offered a simple “yeee hawwww.”

“That jacket looks familiar stop taking my clothes Shawn…we’ve talked about this,” commented Kevin Jonas.

Ramsey posted the same two photos on his own Instagram account, writing, “when u and ur friend pull up to the function wearing the same thing.”

During the show, Mendes made a quick pit stop to say hello to his teenage friend, with a quick video clip showing the singer and Ramsey together after Mendes had finished his final song, “In My Blood.”

While the photos of the pair in their matching outfits appeared on Mendes’ Instagram, he may not have been the one to post the shots, as the singer had revealed in a recent Q&A with fans that he was taking a bit of a break from social media.

“I struggle with social media a lot”, he told fans. “To be honest with you guys, I deleted Instagram and Twitter three days ago, but I send my manager pictures and I’m like, ‘Can you post this?’”

“Sometimes I need to take a break from it too because it gets to me just as much as it gets to anyone else — you have to take care of yourself, it’s really, really important,” the Canadian star continued. “Make yourself come first.”

